The Guam Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in solving two robberies that occurred Monday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD spokesperson, issued two press releases regarding the separate robberies of two establishments, coincidentally just a few minutes from each other by car.

The first crime was reported about 7:51 p.m. Monday, when patrol officers received a call of a reported robbery at Pizza Hut in Mangilao.

"Upon officers' arrival they met with a reporting person who described a man attired in a black shirt, black mask (and wearing) shorts that was seen walking through the halls from Pizza Hut to Taco Bell," Savella stated in one of the releases.

It was reported that the suspect pointed a handgun at an employee while demanding money.

"After complying, the suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash in various denominations towards the Pay-Less," Savella said in the release.

Mobil

The second robbery was reported early Tuesday morning, around 3:33 a.m., at the Mobil gas station in Yona.

"The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money," Savella stated.

According to her release, officers met with the reporting person, who described the suspect as "5-foot-2 to 5-foot-5 in height, attired in a dark-colored hoodie, jeans and a yellow-colored material that concealed the facial area."

The suspect "fled on foot with several hundred dollars in cash and a display showcase and cellular phones," Savella added.

GPD did not disclose any injuries related to the armed robberies.

Detectives are currently conducting follow-ups and vetting information received as they investigate both reported robberies, Savella said. Police are asking for the community's assistance.

People with any information that would be useful to assist in the investigation are asked to call the GPD dispatch center at 671-475-8615/16/17.