A man who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in Dededo last month has yet to be identified.

Investigators with the Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is asking the community for help.

The pedestrian was described as being about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, with a slim build, a light complexion, short hair and a mustache.

Police said he was wearing a light gray shirt, black pants and slippers, and wore a rosary necklace with a cross pendant.

Anyone with information that could lead police to identify the victim are asked to GPD dispatchers at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7.

Deadly crash

On Nov. 13, officers responded to the deadly auto-pedestrian crash along Route 1 Marine Corps Drive near the Micronesia Mall.

Police said the driver involved in the crash was later located after having fled the scene.

There is no word yet on whether the driver will be charged.