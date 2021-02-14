On Jan. 26, the Guam Police Department received a call that D.L. Perez Elementary School in Yigo had been burglarized.

School officials reported that five classrooms were broken into and various miscellaneous items were taken from within the classrooms. School officials also discovered walls within the school were vandalized with graffiti.

Now the Guam Crime Stoppers and the students from D.L. Perez are asking for the community's help. Residents with any information that could lead to find the person or persons responsible for this crime are asked to call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357).