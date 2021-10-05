Police seize $7K from pair in Inalåhan, DEA seeks forfeiture

Thousands of dollars was seized from two people in Inalåhan earlier this year.

The Guam Police Department seized $7,700 from Juston William Agulto Navarro and Jarell Tonko Agulto Navarro on July 9.

The forfeiture case was subsequently transferred to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Additional details about the case have not been made public.

No charges have been filed against the pair in the District Court of Guam.

The seizure was made public recently by the Justice Department to allow people who may have an interest in the cash to file a claim.