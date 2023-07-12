Police still searching for missing woman

The Guam Police Department has been unable to locate a 22-year-old woman who was last seen ten days ago.

Archenin Kathleen Mwarepue, 22, has been missing since July 2 and was last seen in Malojloj near Papaya Lane, wearing a black shirt with camouflage sweatpants.

As of Tuesday, Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella told The Guam Daily Post police officers have been unable to locate Mwarepue and would like to ask for the community's assistance once again to come forward if they have any information on Mwarepue's whereabouts.

GPD also asked over the weekend for the community to spread word of her disappearance in hope of increasing the likelihood of her return.

An initial release from GPD stated Mwarepue's family was "deeply concerned for her welfare and initiated a report on July 4."

Her family also has taken to social media to appeal for help. A missing person flyer made by the family indicated that Mwarepue was last seen around 3 a.m. July 2, walking from Malojloj Wells bus stop

Mwarepue has brown eyes and black hair, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds.

If you know or have seen someone who fits the description of Mwarepue, contact GPD at 671-475-8615.