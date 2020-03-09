A traffic stop of a speeding vehicle led to the discovery of a concealed weapon and drugs, according to police.

Felix Anthony Tajalle, 34, was the driver of a Toyota Hilux pickup that allegedly was speeding in Pagachao, Agat, around 3 a.m. Saturday.

When officers appoached Tajalle, he denied there were drugs or firearms in the vehicle.

An officer noticed the butt stock of a rifle on the deck behind the front passenger seat and asked Tajalle if it was a real gun, court documents state.

Tajalle said he had borrowed the gun from a friend and was going to return it that day.

Officers seized a Remington 512X rifle and found that the serial number had been removed.

While he was being handcuffed, Tajalle allegedly admitted that he had methamphetmine hidden behind his radio.

Officers easily pulled out the radio and found a plastic container with a glass pipe with meth residue inside, court documents state.

Tajalle was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a firearms ID, possession of a concealed firearm without a firearms ID and possession of a firearm with altered, removed or obliterated serial number.