Officers with the Guam Police Department used a stun gun on a man who allegedly threatened to kill a man and his family at a church before he tried to fight off authorities.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Tommy Joe Perez entered the chapel of a Tamuning church on Sunday and began yelling profanities. He then allegedly threatened a man and pushed him to the ground.

Perez had been yelling profanities at people in the church parking lot before entering the chapel, documents state.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He allegedly told police that the victim and others were "talking about him."

Perez refused to be taken to the police precinct and allegedly struck an officer on his chest and tried to walk away.

He continued to strike the officer while being taken into custody, and that's when officers used a stun gun to get him on the ground, document state.

Perez was charged with assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, resisting arrest as a misdemeanor, assault as a misdemeanor and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.