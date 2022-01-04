A man accused in a theft case in July and a burglary on Christmas Day was arrested and charged Friday with drug possession.

Kenyan Eugene H. Coker, 26, was charged with theft by receiving as a second-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, theft by receiving as a misdemeanor, and two counts of theft by receiving as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a complaint was made July 7 at a construction site in Talo’fo’fo. The victim reported items were stolen from his car including $70 in cash.

A witness allegedly told police they spotted the money inside the vest of the suspect, who was an employee. During a search officers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to owning the construction vest before he fled into a jungle area where police were unable to go after him.

On Christmas Day, police responded to a burglary in Tamuning where the suspect stole several items from the victim’s residence to include jewelry and credit cards.

The suspect was captured on security cameras using the credit cards reported stolen at two different stores, documents state.

It was early Friday that patrol officers approached the suspect who was inside a car with three passengers parked outside of a multi-unit housing area in Tumon. Authorities noted that the area is known for illicit drug trafficking, documents state.

Police found that the vehicle registration and license plate belonged to someone else, documents state.

The suspect was also caught with a silver bracelet that was reported stolen during the Tamuning burglary, documents state.