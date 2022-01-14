A man who was accused of firing gunshots up into the air in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo Thursday morning was arrested after he was caught with drugs, police said.

Virgilio D. Dela Cruz, 42, was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing, reckless conduct, unlawful discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a controlled substance.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in Yigo around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A witness told police that the suspect left in a car and headed south along Route 1 Marine Corps Drive.

Authorities interviewed more witnesses and reviewed video surveillance before they located the suspect in the parking lot of a gas station in Dededo, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

During a search, officers found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, police said.

There was no indication as to whether police found a firearm.

Cruz is being held at the Department of Corrections jail.