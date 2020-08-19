A 61-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop after he was found in possession of crystal methamphetamine he had purchased at a Tumon game room, court documents state.

Efren Bataclan was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Police noticed a defective license plate and red headlights on the Nissan Frontier Bataclan was driving and conducted a traffic stop.

During a pat-down by officers, Bataclan was found with a small baggy containing suspected meth, the magistrate's complaint states.

Inside the vehicle, police found another small baggy and a cut straw.

Bataclan told officers he had bought the drugs four days before for $200 in a Tumon game room where he usually goes to buy drugs from the same seller, court documents state.

He was also found in possession of $2,700 in cash.