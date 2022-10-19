A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged by law enforcement, after being accused of striking two people with a branch and shattering a windshield with a cinder block.

Guam Police Department officers responded to a disturbance complaint at a residence in Mangilao, a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

One of three victims told police that Keith Franklin Mendiola Meno, 30, walked up to him and said, “I’m going to take my truck,” after arriving at the residence.

Court documents alleged the victim responded to Meno by stating, “the truck was not his.”

Meno walked into a jungle area near the residence, grabbed a branch, and struck two people, causing a minor injury to one of the victims' faces, according to court documents.

Police allege Meno punched one victim's vehicle, causing dents to it.

Meno is additionally accused of grabbing a cinder block and throwing it into a vehicle’s windshield, shattering the windshield.

Upon GPD's arrival, Meno fled into the jungle area, court documents state. Hours later, Meno was located hiding inside one of the vehicles.

According to court documents, Meno, who refused to follow instructions, had to be pulled out by responding officers after being instructed several times to exit the vehicle.

Meno was charged with two counts of criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, two counts of assault as a misdemeanor, and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.