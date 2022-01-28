Officers with the Guam Police Department responding to a disturbance in Mongmong-Toto-Maite on Tuesday night were forced to tase a man who repeatedly yelled expletives, spat and attempted to head-butt them while being taken into custody.

According to court documents, a woman told police she was walking home from a store with her son when a man she did not know yelled for them to come over. He then started to chase them.

The woman got help from bystanders before going home, where, she told police, she spotted the suspect standing with her neighbor, documents state.

Her neighbor allegedly told officers that the suspect walked up asking where he could get marijuana before they decided to go inside their residence.

The suspect then got upset and tried to get into the residence, documents state.

The homeowners called police and restrained the suspect until authorities arrived, documents state.

The suspect allegedly refused to listen to police and had to be tased so that officers could escort him to the patrol car.

The suspect attempted to head-butt police while yelling profanities at them, documents state.

In the patrol car, the suspect kicked the door and spat on the rear door handle and the dividers, documents state.

When police told him to stop spitting so he wouldn't spread COVID-19, the suspect allegedly said, “f*** COVID-19, I hope you catch it.”

Authorities confiscated a bottle of vodka that the suspect had with him and noted damage to the victim’s shutters and windows, documents state.

Jaxdino Rafael Kose, 32, was charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, attempted criminal trespass as a misdemeanor, two counts of criminal trespass as a misdemeanor, resisting arrest as a misdemeanor, harassment as a petty misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation.

According to Post files, Kose was convicted for his part in a 2017 armed robbery at a store in Yigo.