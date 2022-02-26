Police task force to address crime spike

More armed robberies, thefts, burglaries and other violent crimes have been reported throughout the island in recent weeks.

The spike in these types of crimes has left many on edge and fearing for their safety.

Neighborhood watch groups have been circulating home surveillance videos of suspects caught in the act.

On Feb. 12, the owner of a store in Harmon was robbed at gunpoint.

The masked gunman got away with cash and phone cards.

“It was scary,” said James Zheng, the store owner.

No arrests have been made.

The following day, a woman was getting out of her car in Toto when a man pointed a revolver at her and snatched her purse before getting away.

On Valentine’s Day, two teens robbed a Yigo gas station at knifepoint, stealing cash, tobacco and beer. The duo was captured and charged in local court.

That same evening, in a separate case, a masked man was caught on camera breaking into a Tamuning home while the owners were away for the evening. The thief got away with the victims' jewelry.

These crimes are just a handful of those that have the community asking what the Guam Police Department is doing to protect the citizens.

”Our investigators have been busy with some of the robberies that have been going on,” said Police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

The chief confirmed Friday that he had just created a Community Crimes Task Force, which includes five officers.

The new task force was announced more than a year after the Mandaña Drug Task Force was deactivated.

The group will work alongside the department’s Criminal Investigations Division to follow up on the violent crimes unfolding across the island.

“They will be working on some of the things that have been affecting the community as well,” he said. “GPD continues to recruit people. The more officers we put out into the community, the more people will feel safe and the safer the community is as well. We are continuing to do recruitment.”