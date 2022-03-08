Police: Teen could be charged as adult in Maite murder case

The 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the death of Tai Kenson could be tried as an adult in the Superior Court of Guam.

The suspect is being held in a Department of Youth Affairs facility and has not been named.

Detectives with the Guam Police Department await verification from the Office of the Attorney General to confirm whether the boy will be charged as an adult, according to the GPD spokesperson, Officer Berlyn Savella.

A minor charged with a second-degree felony or higher may be charged as an adult, said Carlina Charfauros, OAG spokesperson.

The teen is expected to make his initial appearance before a judge today.

On Sunday, police confirmed he was arrested on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault, assault, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, conspiracy and underage consumption of alcohol.

Kenson, 33, was found stabbed in a pool of blood inside an abandoned building along Robat Street in Maite early Saturday morning following reports of a disturbance in the area.

Kenson's uncle said they live in the building.

The victim, a native of Chuuk, had called Guam home for at least the past seven years.

The teen allegedly confessed to authorities that he was involved in the incident.

Authorities have not yet said what could have motivated the killing, but witnesses believe alcohol was a contributing factor.