Police tight lipped on death investigations

Police have yet to release any new details into the two suspicious deaths reported in the past couple of weeks.

Detectives with the Guam Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are looking into the death of 63-year-old Patrick Ken Sakai who was found unresponsive in Yigo on Jan. 23 and the death of a second unnamed person found in Chalan Pago this past Saturday.

The Guam Daily Post requested for information as to where investigators are with the case, and details with regard to the condition of the body found in Chalan Pago.

As of Wednesday, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella was unable to release any additional details of the ongoing investigations.

In the Yigo death investigation, Sakai’s body was found at a ranch off Chalan Emsley. Authorities suspect his death was a result of foul play but have not released further details.

A second unrelated investigation developed when the fire department extinguished a trash fire off Route 10 in Chalan Pago on Saturday and found human remains.

The area the body was found is located behind a pump station near an abandoned building.

There's been no word on when autopsies will be performed to confirm how they died.