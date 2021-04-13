The 2-year-old boy who was found unconscious Monday evening after he went missing at a beach in East Hagåtña has died.

Guam police spokesman Sgt. Paul S.N. Tapao stated a death investigation is underway.

The boy was found by the Alupang Beach Tower shoreline, according to Tapao.

On Monday, around 7:30 p.m., officers assigned to the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command responded to a report of a missing child at Alupang Beach, across from the East Hagåtña Mobil gas station.

As officers were en route, Guam Fire Department found the boy by the Alupang Beach Tower shoreline, unresponsive.

The child was immediately transported to Guam Memorial Hospital as CPR was being performed.

The child was later pronounced deceased by attending physicians at GMH, according to Tapao.

Detectives assigned to GPD’S Criminal Investigation Division were activated to assume the investigation.