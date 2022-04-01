nick@postguam.com

Police are looking into "possible drowning" as they continue investigating the death of the one-year-old girl who was rushed to a nearby hospital from a Dededo home Thursday afternoon.

The child did not have any visible signs that she had been physically injured, according to police on Friday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Investigators now await the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

Police have not ruled out foul play.

“It does not rule out any foul play or neglect pending the results of the autopsy,” said Guam Police Department Spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella. “The case remains open and under investigation.”

No arrest has been made.

Police responded to the home along Ysengsong Street around 4:30 p.m. after the baby was reportedly found in a swimming pool.

Medics rushed the child to the Guam Regional Medical City where she was pronounced deceased.

Her death follows the sudden passing of a 5-year-old boy who was found unconscious inside a hot car in Astumbo March 15. The child’s father is facing criminal charges in connection with the death.

The results of the autopsy in the case of the 5-year-old's death have not yet been released.

Police are reminding the community of the importance of keeping a close watch over young children or teens.

“It’s not just with our tender year-aged children and to be mindful of their locations, but that’s overall with your children,” Savella said. “Parents should have an idea or keep tabs of where their young ones or teenagers are.”