Police use stun gun on domestic violence suspect

Police officers used a Taser twice on a suspect while responding to a domestic violence complaint Monday in Santa Rita.

Cristobal Frank Quintanilla, 33, was arrested on suspicion of assault, family violence, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer, harassment and violation of a court order.

Officers from the Southern Precinct Command responded to a Santa Rita home, where they were told a woman had been assaulted by a man known to her, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

While officers were at the scene, Quintanilla allegedly became irate and charged toward them.

Tapao said it was during a struggle between officers and the suspect that authorities twice deployed a stun gun to restrain him.

Quintanilla was taken to the precinct, where he was treated by Guam Fire Department medical personnel.

Two responding officers were treated for their injuries at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Quintanilla is being held by the Department of Corrections.