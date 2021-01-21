A former Department of Youth Affairs youth service worker, who is also a former reserve officer with the Guam Police Department, has been arrested after a 61-year-old man was found beheaded inside the Vales Apartment building in Santa Rita on Tuesday afternoon.

Donovan Allan Chargualaf Ornellas, 40, was arrested on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault, possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

The victim has been identified by police as Andrew Ray Castro.

Castro’s wife found his body in the apartment.

“Detectives assigned to (the Criminal Investigation Division) conducted numerous interviews and canvassed, which led to the identity of a person of interest,” said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio. “Mr. Ornellas had provided information as to the incident surrounding the death investigation.”

He confirmed officers recovered the victim’s head at a separate location in Dededo.

“Our investigation revealed that the two are familiar with each other. They may have some type of familial connection,” he said. “We have information to believe that (there) may have been drugs involved.”

Police have not confirmed what type of drugs may be linked to the case.

Ignacio said it is still premature to publicly confirm if investigators have the murder weapon.

“Despite how gruesome this death occurred, the Guam Police Department officers worked diligently and feverishly through the night so that we could catch this person,” he said.

Police await the results of an autopsy before the case is reclassified as a homicide investigation.

Prison records show Ornellas was arrested in 2011 on charges of terrorizing and reckless driving.

The Guam Daily Post confirmed Ornellas worked at DYA for about three years before he resigned in 2017.

Ignacio said the suspect was also a police reserve officer who was last in the program in 2017, adding he has had no affiliation with GPD since then.