The safety of the victim, in cases of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse, is paramount for the Guam Police Department, according to spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao. He was responding to questions about the treatment of a victim and a support specialist making a complaint at the Hagåtña precinct on Jan. 18.

The Guam Daily Post recently spoke with the victim, who wanted to be identified as Pia, and a peer support specialist at Tohge Guam, Saxon Gayo, who alleged that he was threatened with arrest after asking if he could sit in on Pia's interview, as a means of support.

Both have said that the incident has shaken their trust in police.

Tapao could not yet speak directly to the allegations but noted that, based on the description of events, a complaint was taken, an interview conducted and an arrest was made.

In general, police work to assure the safety of the victim, in addition to providing information they need to navigate the judicial process and find treatment, Tapao said.

Police also need to ensure they maintain the integrity of the investigation. Only a parent, lawyer or advocate – assigned by the department or its partners – are allowed to sit in on interviews. And part of the investigation includes bringing perpetrators to justice through an arrest, Tapao added.

Pia and Gayo, however, said the services described were not rendered to them when they made their complaint. Pia said she was only told to file the complaint and follow up later.

And while she is in contact with a victim advocate from a prior case, Pia said she is having to call officials herself.

"They only call when they tell me it's his hearing and that's it. Sometimes they usually don't call. It's always me reaching out or calling them," she said.

While the alleged abuser, Sandy Dejapa, was arrested and is detained, Pia fears he’ll be released and said she is frustrated with the legal system.

Dejapa was arrested in April 2019, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and received a one-year sentence, of which all but 60 days were suspended.

Sen. James Moylan commented on the initial story from the Post, drawing attention to legislation he introduced which he says "continues to sit and collect dust in the Committee on Rules," chaired by Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee.

His measure, Bill 144-35, creates penalties for people who intentionally or unintentionally violate the Basic Bill of Rights for Victims. Created in 2004, the victims’ bill of rights outlines provisions protecting victims, their families and witnesses, according to the bill.

The last update on the bill is a July 2019 a memo referring the measure to the Committee on Health, Tourism, Historic Preservation, Land and Justice, chaired by Sen. Therese Terlaje.