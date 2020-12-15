Police: 'We may have ... next of kin'

Investigators with the Guam Police Department could be closer to identifying the dead man who was pulled from the waters off West Hagåtña Bay last week.

“We fielded calls and may have identified next of kin,” said GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

He did not provide additional information, as the case remains under investigation.

Authorities have only stated the man was possibly 50 years or older, and wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Police put a call out to the community for assistance in confirming the victim’s name.

The body was found on Dec. 10 near the wastewater treatment plant by the Hagåtña marina. Spear fishermen found the body.

Authorities didn't indicate if there were visible signs of injuries or foul play.

There's no word yet when an autopsy will be performed.