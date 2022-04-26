Police: Woman attacked in Dededo

A woman who collapsed at the old police precinct in Dededo Monday night was taken to the Guam Regional Medical City. Police believe she was attacked.

Officers responded to the site of the former Dededo Precinct just after 7 p.m. to a report of a woman who exhibited unusual behavior, said Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

The woman tried to talk to officers when she collapsed in front of them. Savella said she initially had no pulse.

CPR was performed while medics rushed her to the hospital. The unidentified woman’s condition has not yet been released.

“Injuries were identified consistent to possibly being assaulted,” Savella said.

There's been no word on whether police have any potential suspects.

GPD detectives are conducting an injured person investigation.

Detectives, on Monday night, were seen checking surveillance videos at local businesses along Marine Corps Drive in Dededo for evidence to find out how the woman got hurt and how she ended up at the old precinct.