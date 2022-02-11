Police: Woman charged in deadly car crash was street racing

Zoya-Maria Tirow Sigeyog was speeding at 88 miles per hour, racing another car when she lost control and crashed into a concrete pole near Polaris Point in Piti last September, according to a Guam police traffic crash report.

The crash resulted in the death of her two passengers, both young mothers who were identified by family members as Mahlee McKay and Tina Tamangided.

Sigeyog, 21, pleaded not guilty to an information that charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide during a virtual hearing held before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan in the Superior Court of Guam

She waived her right to a speedy trial.

Witnesses allegedly told police that the suspect was racing another car before she fishtailed and lost control.

It was said in court that Sigeyog needs to travel to Hawaii for extensive medical treatment. The court allowed her to travel and remain out of jail on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

She was also ordered to keep Adult Probation Services updated during her trip.