A woman who police said had survived a car crash over the weekend died hours after she was showing signs of unusual behavior Monday night at the former Dededo Precinct on Iglesias Circle in the northern village.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said there was a Zumba class ongoing at the location when police were called to the scene just after 7 p.m.

The unnamed woman collapsed in front of responding police officers.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Her pulse had stopped, Savella said.

CPR was performed as she was rushed to the hospital, where she was reported to be in critical condition.

GPD Criminal Investigation Division detectives were notified around 10:38 a.m. Tuesday that the woman did not survive.

Doctors found a betel nut that was blocking her airway.

Savella said police initially noted injuries on the victim’s face that they believed were a result of the woman being attacked.

Investigators later learned the woman was involved in a car crash a couple of days ago.

The case remains under investigation.

An autopsy on the woman is pending.