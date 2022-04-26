Police: Woman who died had betel nut lodged in her airways

The woman who collapsed in front of police officers at the former Dededo precinct on Monday evening has died.

The woman was transported to Guam Regional Medical City after 7 p.m. Monday after a call was made that the woman "exhibited unusual behavior" at the scene where a Zumba class was ongoing.

When officers arrived, they attempted to talk to the woman but she collapsed, according to police.

CPR was conducted and the woman was transported to Guam Regional Medical City nearby.

"An attending physician of GRMC identified a betel nut obstructed in her airways. She was admitted to GRMC in critical condition," according to police.

On Tuesday at 10:38 a.m., police detectives received information that the unidentified woman is dead.

The woman also had injuries consistent with a crash that she was involved in a couple of days ago, according to police.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division conducted an investigation.

The investigation remains open pending the results of an autopsy.