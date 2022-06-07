A man was arrested after being accused of breaking into his neighbor’s home in Yona and stealing several items.

Eugene Allen Quifunas, 46, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and theft as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim told police her home was burglarized again, adding that this time she had surveillance video of the suspect.

The video showed Quifunas allegedly inside her home around 4 a.m. on Saturday after he had climbed in through a bedroom window.

About $1,300 in items were missing including multiple surveillance cameras, documents state.

Officers confronted Quifunas at his residence where they found two of the three surveillance cameras, but authorities were unable to locate majority of the stolen items, documents state.

Quifunas allegedly admitted that he went into the neighbor’s residence to take the cameras before going home.