Eleven of the island’s youth spent their summer break interning with the Guam Police Department and have developed an initiative to help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Anisi-Ayuda, or Helping Survivors Persevere, starts today through the GPD Project U program.

The student interns spoke with the police department’s Domestic Assault Response Team about the difficulty they face when helping victims get to a safe place.

Student interns including Allen Toves are asking the community to help out by donating certain items to the cause.

“Helping people out that have gone through sexual assault and domestic violence means a lot because we all come from different backgrounds,” said Toves. “Getting taken away from your family and being relocated to another place, you are going to need materials and hygiene products, which we are doing our outreach for.”

Sgt. Paul Tapao, of GPD, said the development of the initiative has taught the teenagers about social responsibility and the importance of giving back to their hometown.

“Sometimes these guys don’t even have the bare necessities, such as tooth paste and toothbrush, so our efforts with the kids, what they want to do is really help Catholic Social Service with their pantry,” Tapao said.

The interns will be hosting outreach events starting with an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, July 15, at the Agana Shopping Center, along with an outreach event during the same times Sunday, July 17, at Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning.

Donations also are being accepted through July 29 at village mayors' offices, Simply Food in Agana Heights and at the Pay-Less Supermarkets in Maite, Oka and Dededo.

Officials noted 1,226 violent cases were filed in 2021.

In April, Guam police and victim advocates announced a rollout of a new initiative officials hope will prevent violent crimes from turning deadly.

The Lethality Assessment Program provides a standardized questionnaire for police officers to ask victims when responding to family violence or sexual assault complaints, and the answers can help law enforcement and social service providers identify those who are at a higher risk of being killed by their abusers, Post files state.