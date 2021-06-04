Police youth program paused after teen gets COVID-19

One of the children participating in the Guam Police Department's summer youth program, Project U, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday forcing the temporary suspension of the program.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said the child was injured while playing, and had to be taken to Guam Memorial Hospital.

The child was tested at the hospital and the results came back COVID-19-positive, he said.

Tapao said GPD is "working closely with Department of Public Health and Social Services, the youth participants and their families, and Project U's Safe School Partners" to conduct contact tracing.

Officials said 12 children are participating in the new program, which launched this week.

The month-long program allows youth ages 14 to 17 to learn a variety of skills that will help to prepare them for life after they graduate from high school, Post files state