Guam law enforcement entities joined together Wednesday morning to formally adopt policies and procedures for independent investigations of the use of deadly force by officers.

The recent occurrences of police shootings resulting in death or serious bodily injury led the Office of the Attorney General and the Guam Police Department to revisit use of force policies and review procedures. Traditionally, law enforcement officers have been investigated by their own colleagues, in some cases with the assistance of another agency. There was no comprehensive written guidance was in place, officials had said.

The OAG and GPD worked together to draft the memorandum of understanding that establishes an Independent Investigative Team for instances when the use of force results in death or serious bodily injury or when an independent review would be in the public’s interest. The procedures under the MOU call for immediate notification of the OAG and GPD, securing of the scene and evidence, and support of the investigative process.

A review of the IIT findings would determine if presentation to a grand jury is warranted. On Wednesday, the OAG, GPD and several local law enforcement agencies formally adopted the IIT MOU including the Department of Corrections, the Department of Youth Affairs, the Guam International Airport Authority, the Port of Authority of Guam and the Department of Agriculture. This was the first time written procedures for handling officer-involved shootings were formally adopted across several local law enforcement agencies.

“We continue to deliver on our promise to strengthen public trust in law enforcement and the criminal justice process,” said Attorney General Leevin Camacho. “We must be open to doing things differently. The widespread support we received from our local law enforcement partners of a process that is the first of its kind shows that increased transparency and an independent and uniform process is beneficial for the public and law enforcement.”

In June, a police shooting resulted in the death of a Tamuning resident. GPD immediately notified the OAG, which formed an IIT to lead the investigation.

That investigation concluded that the officer’s actions were justified. The OAG has announced it would not prosecute the officer, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting.