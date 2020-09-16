Political action group to name candidate picks

A political action group is announcing tomorrow the names of candidates it will be endorsing, while the Democratic Party of Guam and the Republican Party of Guam have been drumming up social media forums leading to the Nov. 3 general election.

Action PAC Inc. is hosting a virtual press conference at 11:30 a.m. tomorrow to announce its senatorial candidates of choice.

The selection was mostly on the basis of whether the candidates support or have shown efforts in line with Action PAC's five key goals: rolling back the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%; supporting a part-time Legislature; supporting the military buildup; reducing GovGuam's size and improving transparency.

The announcement also comes days after Action PAC's candidate survey caught the ire of the Democratic Party of Guam, which said the survey is written in a leading manner and the outcome is clearly rigged.

"While the Democratic Party of Guam believes its candidates are capable of addressing substantive issues in honest and meaningful ways, it is apparent that 'Action PAC' and its candidate survey are an instrument of for-profit special interests aimed at creating divisiveness in our community when we need to be focused on coming together on a path to recovery," the Democrats said.

Hours after tomorrow's announcement from Action PAC, the Democrats will host a series of virtual forums for their candidates.

The virtual forum featuring senatorial and delegate candidates as well as state party leaders, will be live on the Democratic Party of Guam's Facebook page from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The Republican Party of Guam also hosted a series of virtual forums for its candidates from Sept. 7 to 9. It was livestreamed on the party's Facebook page.