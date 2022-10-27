As congressional candidate Sen. James Moylan promises to prioritize amending U.S. Law 106-504 if elected into office, his general election rival, former Speaker Judi Won Pat, emphasizes that legislative fixes require thorough consideration, while also criticizing Moylan for using the issue as a "political ploy."

The now-infamous federal statute essentially bars the return of federal excess land to original owners on Guam.

The legislation is more than 20 years old, but recent discourse around the governor's proposed new medical campus has highlighted the measure.

The Eagles Field area of Mangilao, which is claimed as ancestral properties, is the preferred site for the medical campus, and is supposed to include a new public hospital to replace the current aging facility in Tamuning.

Several claimants want their land returned and have asked officials to look at alternate sites as well as work to amend U.S. Law 106-504 to facilitate land return.

Moylan, the Republican candidate for Guam's lone, nonvoting seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, has said amending U.S. Law 106-504 to benefit the heirs of original landowners would be among his initial priorities.

"While it is understood that moving any legislation in Congress is no easy or expeditious feat, our team is committed to pursuing this endeavor to not only address the current situation which original landowners and/or their heirs are facing with the property at the Eagles Field in Mangilao, but also for future transfers," Moylan said, adding he would create a draft for public input within the first quarter of 2023, should he be elected delegate.

Moylan noted that U.S. Law 106-504 was introduced by former Del. Robert Underwood, who is among the voices of endorsement for Won Pat, his Democrat opponent.

Won Pat criticized Moylan for using land return "as a political ploy," while adding that there should be a thorough review of relevant laws and policies, and potential impacts on the community, particularly for original landowners.

"The fact remains that lands were unjustly taken from original landowners and the process for return has been far too slow. I would ensure that excess lands are returned to Guam to the maximum extent, without further delay or condition, and that legislative fixes are implemented to overcome legal roadblocks," Won Pat stated.

"This important issue, however, should not be used as a political ploy by Sen. Moylan in a careless attempt to solve a complex problem unique to Guam. All potential ramifications should be carefully considered to ensure fairness and equity for original landowners and the return of lands to Guam. I commit to taking a thoughtful and assertive approach to the historical injustices of land takings, as is required of our delegate," the former speaker said, later adding: "The job of the delegate is to expedite the return to Guam of as much federally held land declared excess as possible, not to litigate the local legal processes once they are returned."

Moylan accused Won Pat of "going in circles," and reiterated his position is to amend the federal law so that excess land is returned to original owners or their heirs, and not the government of Guam for public use.

"While she considers it a political ploy, I consider it a responsible effort, because I took the time to listen to the testimonies of those who expressed their thoughts at the public hearing last week," Moylan said.

Where they do agree is that there is a pressing need to get more land returned, Moylan added.

"However, getting the land back means absolutely nothing if the deeds go to the government of Guam instead of the original landowners or their heirs," he said.

Land return

While congressional candidates debate how to address land return, concerns around the issue and Eagles Field are certainly talking points within the gubernatorial race as well.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Felix Camacho has criticized the government's selection of Eagles Field and has said that his team needs to be sensitive to ongoing issues involving original landowners.

Meanwhile, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who is running for reelection, has proposed to remedy compensation concerns through the introduction of the Land Bank Reform Act of 2022.

The Guam Ancestral Lands Commission is charged with facilitating the return of ancestral land or granting just compensation to original owners. When ancestral land cannot be returned due to public use, claimants can be compensated through land bank funds.

However, no claimant has been compensated through the land bank for lack of rules and regulations. Funding is also lacking, with only about $15.5 million currently available to spread between possibly thousands of beneficiaries. Nearly all of the funding is at Coast360 Federal Credit Union with a little more than $64,000 kept at the Bank of Hawaii.

The commission is in the process of developing an investment policy to grow land bank funds, but additional revenue sources also have been proposed through the Land Bank Reform Act.

The measure incorporates funding from GovGuam agencies utilizing ancestral properties, a portion of annual Section 30 receipts, and other annual local and federal appropriations or sources deemed appropriate.

It took 20 years to build the land bank up to $15 million, GALC Executive Director John Burch said during a board meeting Friday, adding that the Land Bank Reform Act offers ways to build up funds "a whole lot quicker."

The bill also expands land bank beneficiaries to include those whose lands "likely will not be returned, or over which the government of Guam likely will not be granted control by the federal government in the foreseeable future."

There was some discussion on the bill facilitating land exchange during Friday's board meeting, but Burch later confirmed to The Guam Daily Post that it was removed from the final bill.

The governor has emphasized the land bank as the only compensation recourse for original owners in light of U.S. Law 106-504.

The law restricts transfers of excess federal property to be for public use only, which is defined to exclude transfers to an individual for private use other than on a "nondiscriminatory basis."

Attorney Terrence Brooks opined in 2019 that distributing land released under U.S. Law 106-504 "to a certain class of people, for instance, original landowners, would not be fair or equitable to those who are not original landowners."

GALC is able and continues to facilitate the return of land given back to Guam through authority granted by prior federal law. The apparent purpose of U.S. Law 106-504 was to close that loophole and prevent transfers of property to original owners, according to Brooks.

The Eagles Field properties are currently under federal control, and there have been talks about building missile defense facilities at the site.

Leon Guerrero has said that she does not believe the federal government will return those lands to GovGuam, and that she would rather see a medical complex built than a missile defense system.

Despite these statements, Leon Guerrero has said that she will work with Guam's next delegate to see if changes to federal law can be made, should she retain office.