Political status plebiscite bill forthcoming, CHamoru-only vote eyed

The local government is set to revive efforts to hold a vote on Guam’s desired political status, just about a year after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed it was unconstitutional because it restricted who could participate in the plebiscite based on race.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said at a virtual forum Saturday that her administration will be submitting legislation to amend the local laws on holding a political status vote, considering the lawsuit brought by Arnold “Dave” Davis, a non-CHamoru, who successfully challenged the denial of his registration for Guam’s plebiscite.

“I certainly want to change the plebiscite statute, make it so it addresses the concerns of the Supreme Court, and allow us to go ahead and vote for which political status we would like as an island,” Leon Guerrero said, reiterating that she believes only native inhabitants of the island should participate in the vote.

The governor was among the panelists who spoke at a University of Guam-sponsored event, titled "Guam's Political Status: Where we are now, and Where we can be Tomorrow.” The government’s role in hosting and organizing the plebiscite “vote” was one key issue invoked by the courts, and Leon Guerrero didn’t explain exactly how her bill would address this legal concern.

“We are in the process of writing a piece of legislation that we would like to send down to the Legislature so we can move forward with this plebiscite,” she said.

But a recent settlement in a legal challenge to the Chamorro Land Trust law shows Guam can achieve federal approval for other Indigenous issues, according to attorney Neil Weare, president and founder of Equally American, an organization that advocates for equal rights for the territories.

“I think that was a good example of, by acting pragmatically and by bringing together the right legal minds, we’re able to reach a successful resolution,” he said.

That resolution actually expanded the beneficiaries of the program, Attorney General Leevin Camacho explained. In order to comply with the U.S. constitution, the CLTC is no longer a privilege just for landless CHamoru residents, but for anyone “regardless of race” who had their land taken by the federal government.

“There’s going to have to be a similar and tough discussion on what is the purpose of the plebiscite. Because we talk about decolonization and what does it mean to be colonized. Who are the colonized people here?” he asked.

Guam’s answer to that question was rejected by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals partly because the term “native inhabitant” used by the local government was ruled to be “just a proxy – just window dressing to get to a racial outcome,” according to Camacho.

A solution could be for the government to just change the way it labels the process and result of collecting the desired political status of CHamoru residents. UOG professor Ron McNinch said this could be done by not calling the plebiscite a “vote,” and by not involving the Guam Election Commission in administering the poll.

“If this process were simply put with one of our other agencies and a list is developed based on the 1950 census, which is a very good road map of who should probably vote – I think there are very reasonable ways to do this and not violate anything,” he said. “Nobody would question it. It’s not a violation of anyone’s rights. Knowing how CHamoru people feel is a good thing, not a bad thing."

The attorney general said while the option is viable, he cautioned that the plebiscite “has to be meaningful,” considering Guam has been waiting for political maturity for more than a century.

“There has to be some dignity associated with the process. I think that’s the danger if we have some nonbinding kind of – online poll,” Camacho said. “What have you really achieved as a community, and as a real genuine test of what the community wants?”

Anita Sukola, a former judge, after nearly two decades on the Superior Court of Guam bench, pressed for action earlier this year, and for leaders to take charge.

“We need Congress to support us. To go to the United Nations is a good thing, to ask the Biden administration to do something – or any Republican or Democratic administration to do something. But folks, we’ve been talking about this since 1901. Nothing has happened. Why? Because we do not have the political will to give the people of Guam – the CHamorus, their self-determination rights,” Sukola said.

The governor said her administration has shown the will, investment in education and expertise to help prepare for a plebiscite.

“I think the route to go is to get out there and let’s vote for it,” the governor said, later adding: “If I had it my way, I would vote tomorrow, and I would only vote with native inhabitants.”