Polluted beaches advisory, jellyfish caution issued

The results of 43 samples taken by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on April 1 identified that the following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: Bangi Beach, Nimitz Beach, Togcha Beach by the cemetery and Togcha Beach by Namo River.

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park, Adelup Point Beach on the western side, Asan Bay Beach.

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay.

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park, West Hagåtña Bay.

• Inarajan: Inarajan Bay.

• Piti: Piti Bay, Santos Memorial Park.

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay.

• Umatac: Toguan Bay, Umatac Bay.

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor to serious illnesses, according to Guam EPA.

Jellyfish caution

Guam EPA also cautioned that box jellyfish could be in Guam waters and wash up on the shore between April 6 and 8. Jellyfish can sting even if they wash up on the shore and are dead.