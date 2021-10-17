An agreement for consulting services to determine the viability of the Hagåtña pool remains pending as the Guam Economic Development Authority works to provide answers to questions from the Office of the Attorney General, which had been reviewing the agreement.

Joann Camacho, deputy administrator of GEDA, had hoped that the AG would approve the agreement last week, but learned during a follow-up this week that the office had questions about technical aspects of the procurement.

"So, we're doing our due diligence. We're responding to the inquiry the AG has," Camacho said.

The agreement had been with the AG for review since around the beginning of September.

The Hagåtña pool has been closed to the public since January 2020, initially due to water quality issues.

The public swimming pools in Hagåtña and Dededo have frequently been shut down over the last several years due to various problems – from broken water pumps to leaking pipes and other issues that have made it difficult for residents who rely on it for health and recreation. The government, in February 2020, canceled a contract with a local company that had been hired to maintain pool operations.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Dededo pool has been closed since February 2020. It was popular amongst families with younger children, particularly as it includes a slide and other accessories in the shallower wading pool.

The Hagåtña pool is the only one that can properly accommodate competitive training and other serious swimming activities.

While the consulting service will conduct a new assessment of the pool, a prior assessment from the Department of Public Works had already called "no go" on its viability, according to Camacho.

The ultimate goal now is to build a new Olympic-size public swimming pool. But that will take time and funding.

"After much discussion and time of trying to build a new pool, the (swimming) federation came and said, 'Why don't we just take a look again?' So we're doing kind of our last round of 'Let's see.' And that's why we're hiring a professional outside to help us in this process," Camacho said. "We're just giving one last look and actually putting a cost number to it. Then, we'll make some decisions ... I know the swimming federation needs a pool. So, we're working on that."

Once the agreement for the consulting service is approved, the assessment of the Hagåtña pool will take about 30 to 40 days. After that, DPW will issue another procurement for repairs, if any.