The government of Guam contract with Canton Construction Corp., the company providing maintenance services for the Hagåtña pool and the Northern Region Sports Complex pool, ends on May 8, but the government has the option to renew for an additional year upon the availability of funds.

“Given the feedback I received at a recent oversight hearing, the department’s relationship with our contractor is under review,” said Richard Ybanez, DPR director. “I will comment after that review.”

For more than a year, the local swimming community and residents who use the island’s public pools have expressed frustration at the poor condition and repeated closures of the pool.

The government signed a contract in May 2018 for $660,000 with Canton Construction to provide “comprehensive facilities operation and maintenance services for Department of Parks and Recreation pools,” according to the government’s invitation to bid.

The services included the operation and maintenance of all pools, pool pumps, filters and other mechanical equipment required to maintain safe water quality and operational standards.

According to the bid, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Canton Construction agreed it would “comply” with the scope of services that included: the inspection and preparation of all motors and pumps in accordance to manufacturer’s recommendation to ensure the most effective operation; inspection and preparation of filter tanks for daily operation and recirculation feeder; and conducting water testing and maintaining records as required by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the government of Guam and/or the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

Documents incomplete

The FOIA response was incomplete as the Post was provided only 11 of the 39 pages of the invitation to bid signed in May 2018 by Robert Kono, who was then the General Services Agency acting administrator, and Canton General Manager Bobby Yong.

The contract also required the vendor to complete a daily documented safety check of the pool’s mechanical and electrical systems to include water quality, maintain and operate the filter equipment in accordance with DPHSS requirements and manufacturer’s recommendation and ensure water quality standards are met and all mechanical systems are operable.

Canton also was required to staff a certified pool operator to oversee the operations of the management and maintenance of the pool. That individual was to be certified by the National Swimming Pool Foundation or an equivalent recognized certifying body in the United States. The credentials of that operator were to be presented to DPR prior to the opening of the pool.

The Guam Daily Post requested a copy of that certification but Ybanez has not responded to the inquiry as of press time.

The government’s contract with Canton also stated that either DPR or the vendor could close the pools in an emergency situation, whether the emergency was caused by a breakdown of equipment or other causes outside of the vendor’s control.

Penalty payment unclear

The contract stipulated that the vendor shall pay the government $200 per day until such time as the DPR pools are reopened for normal operations if the pools are closed from causes within the control of the vendor and/or for which the vendor is negligent and for which more than one day is necessary to perform repairs and/or restore DPR pools to normal operation.

Ybanez has not responded to Post inquiries about whether Canton has paid the government for the months the pools were closed in the last two years it has been maintaining the pools.

“Fire the contractor and replace them,” said Guam Swimming Federation President Ed Ching. “They obviously don’t know how to run a pool. The person in charge doesn’t know what they’re doing or they’re ripping off the government.”

He said the swimming community, especially the youth who are training for competitions, are the ones left suffering without a place to practice and hone their skills.

“The whole contact is questionable and whether it’s valid, especially if there’s an option clause, the whole validity of this thing is in question,” said Ching.

As for Ybanez’s response about reviewing the relationship between DPR and the contractor, “That’s an answer of a politician. A sideways answer.”

Pool shutdowns

On Jan. 16, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency tested the Hagåtña pool and determined the chlorine levels were nearly three times higher than acceptable levels. The pool also tested positive for coliform, a common bacteria found in feces, prompting its closure. The Hagåtña pool needs a filtration system repair or replacement.

On Jan. 31, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Division of Environmental Health, sent inspectors to the Dededo pool. According to the inspector's report, “the pool water was found to be murky and greenish in color." The Dededo pool was shut down after the inspection.