Rehabilitating the public pools on island has been marred by many challenges, but officials said progress is being made.

During a meeting of the Island Beautification Task Force, Frank Flores, with the Guam Swimming Federation, said the Guam Swimming Pool Task Force has five goals, and two of them already have been met.

“In order for us to get Guam’s swimming and aquatic sports back on track after we lost the public pools, the first goal was to get grant funding to support our programs, and we received $63,000 through the Governor’s Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment Program. That allowed us to swim at St. John’s (School) and to use the pool to support our programs. So that goal has been met,” said Frank Flores.

The federation has been in communication with several military facilities in order to use their pools as alternate locations for meets, as progress on the island’s pools is ongoing.

“The second goal was to get access to the military pools so we could continue competition. The governor’s office helped us communicate with Joint Region Marianas and U.S. Naval Base Guam, and we have had two swim meets at the military bases in 2022. And after this recent activity and military exercises, we’re going to ask for access again,” said Frank Flores.

Frank Flores said the next two goals were in the works, the first of which is to reopen the Dededo pool. The facility is filled with water and is getting closer to being opened, he said.

“However, (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) wants to make sure the pumps are changed and can provide the right filter circulation rate. The Department of Parks and Recreation and (DPHSS) are working very closely to make sure all of those standards are met, so once the Dededo pool is open, it stays open,” said Frank Flores.

Although a waiver for temporary access allowing the use of the pool to operate on a limited basis was requested, it was not granted by Public Health officials, he said. “They have been very good about maintaining the standards and they’ve indicated that the circulation rate needs to be met in order for the pool to be open for any duration. It is being used for very limited training purposes."

The fourth goal is to reopen the Hagåtña pool. Frank Flores told task force members a study by Amorient Engineering was completed that showed the pool remains viable.

The governor has approved the repair, allowing the federation to have a say in the redesign.

“The fifth and final goal is to build an Olympic-size facility. This is a long-term goal that we have support from the governor for and we appreciate the partnership and really the transparency in allowing the swimming federation to be a part of this process,” Frank Flores said.

Federal funding

According to Lola E. Leon Guerrero, director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, the funding for the Hagåtña pool is under review and is pending.

“We should get feedback from our EDA probably in 30 days,” said Leon Guerrero who has been in collaboration with Stephanie Flores, director of the Guam State Clearinghouse, to find out where to get additional funding for the Hagåtña pool.

“The funding for the pool, (I) guess the total cost was over $4 million and (the U.S. Economic Development Administration) grant was only half of that, so we did put in, we provided information to Stephanie to submit for the Department Of Interior Land Water Conservation Fund. (She) came back with information - basically we need to fill out a revised form and so I have someone who is working on that application,” said Leon Guerrero.

Stephanie Flores noted that the Department of the Interior was working with the agencies to make sure everything was filed correctly for the application.

“They really actually like this one, it’s part of our state outdoor recreation plan, but it’s also going to increase recreational availability, activity availability for the island in general. So they do like this project. There is sufficient funding in our ... allocation, so what they wanted us to do was separate out what EDA will cover versus what they have to cover,” said Stephanie Flores.

She also noted that everyone is working together to make sure that all the funding components for the project are blended correctly.