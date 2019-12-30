Pope’s emissary to visit Guam for special pallium Mass

The Archdiocese of Agaña has announced a special Jan. 19 Mass to impose a sacred pallium on Archbishop Michael Byrnes at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña.

Pope Francis' representative, His Excellency the Most Rev. Novatus Rugambwa, D.D., the apostolic delegate to the Pacific Ocean, will travel to Guam for a special pallium Mass.

A pallium is a three-inch-wide band worn around the neck and shoulders that is conferred to newly named archbishops, according to Archdiocese director of communications Tony Diaz. Worn over Mass vestments, the pallium symbolizes an archbishop's unity with the pope, and his authority and responsibility to care for the flock entrusted to him by the pope.

Byrnes was affirmed as the Archbishop of Agaña in April when the Vatican announced it had upheld a guilty verdict against now Bishop Anthony Sablan Apuron for sexual abuse of children.