Marbo Cave in Mangilao, a historic landmark and popular hiking and tourist destination, remains closed to the public.

The property owner has leased the area for one year to Samsung E&C America Inc., which is working on a remediation and improvement plan following stormwater runoff in July that impacted the cave and nearby residences, and led to a notice of violation as well as a couple of lawsuits against the company.

A rope fitted with pieces of caution tape blocks off the road to Marbo Cave as a large orange sign alerts motorists that the cave has been closed for construction, and only authorized personnel are allowed.

Directly adjacent to the roadblock is the 60-megawatt solar facility owned by South Korea's Korea Electric Power Co., through a Guam subsidiary, KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC.

The facility is teeming with construction work as the solar plant is anticipated to come online by March or April 2022. When driving up the road to the site, the horizon quickly gives way to an ocean of photovoltaic panels that almost create the impression of an artificial bay.

Samsung E&C is the contractor for the project.

In late July, after investigating reports of runoff in the area, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice of violation against the contractor after confirming that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed.

The incident was widely publicized, and shortly after Guam EPA issued the violation notice, KEPCO and Samsung E&C found themselves facing lawsuits from the Office of the Attorney General and the property owner of Marbo Cave, World Meridian Sasayan LLC.

However, World Meridian dropped its suit in late September after reaching an agreement with Samsung E&C and KEPCO. A major part of that resolution was cleanup work at the Marbo Cave area.

The Guam Daily Post reported in early October that it appeared the early stages of remedial work were beginning at the site, as workers were preparing to construct a fence around the cave to restrict access.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit filed by the Office of the Attorney General is ongoing, but the OAG agreed to give KEPCO and Samsung E&C up to early January 2022 to answer the allegations.

In the meantime, the solar facility owner and its contractor are to submit an assessment of the impact the runoff from the solar farm had on Marbo Cave, and a plan for remediation and restoration, to the OAG and other agencies.

Carlina Charfauros, spokesperson for the OAG, said the office has begun receiving some of the documents.

The Post was not able to contact Samsung E&C to inquire how long Marbo Cave will remain closed.