Port: 2 workers avoid drug test, resign

Two Port Authority of Guam workers have resigned after having failed to participate in a random drug test Monday morning.

"On Monday morning, I authorized a random drug test on a division at the Port Authority of Guam and all 24 employees who submitted a sample were all negative," General Manager Rory Respicio stated in a memo to all Port employees on Wednesday. "However, two employees left the Port premises without submitting to the drug test. The two employees who evaded the random drug testing submitted their resignation letters and are no longer employed by the Port."

The leaders, supervisors and superintendent of these two employees, according to Respicio's memo, "allegedly have known about the two workers' suspected behavior prior to the drug test."

Respicio has issued a Notice of Proposed Adverse Action to a supervisor, two leaders, and superintendent for what he called "willfully endangering Port employees’ lives and for dereliction of their duties and responsibilities in providing a safe, drug-free workplace."

On the morning of the drug test, a Port employee posted in his division’s WhatsApp chat warning employees not to bring any illegal items into the seaport due to the surprise random searches being conducted by Port Police, Respicio stated. "I also issued a Notice of Proposed Adverse Action to the employee who posted the warning message for obstructing the drug-free workplace policy."

"Just last month I issued a memo to all employees regarding our drug-free workplace program and encouraged employees who are using drugs and alcohol during working hours to seek assistance through our Employee Assistance Program," Respicio wrote.

"I also warned all supervisors, including division heads, that if they have reasonable suspicion that any employee under their supervision is using drugs illegally, then they must document such behavior and request that they be drug tested. I also warned them that failure to report such reasonable suspicion would subject the respective employee’s leader and all leadership positions all the way up the chain of command to appropriate disciplinary action by me."

"We must end the acceptance or practice of looking the other way when Port employees are knowingly under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Choosing to do nothing remains a tragedy just waiting to happen," Respicio added.