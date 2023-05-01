Port advances tracking system project

The Port Authority of Guam executed a Notice to Proceed last week for the acquisition and installation of a radar intrusion and vessel tracking system for the harbor master’s office, the authority announced in a press release.

“This latest addition of security equipment is a testament to the commitment made by the Leon Guerrero and Tenorio administration to secure our port and ensure the safe movement of cargo into our island,” said Rory Respicio, PAG general manager. “This enhancement to the Port’s security system will help to further our modernization initiatives and protect the lifeline to our community.”

G4S Security Systems Guam Inc. was awarded $347,000 for the project that is anticipated to be completed in November. This project is funded by a 2021 Port Security Grant Program award and matched with local funds, according to the release.

“The acquisition of a Radar Intrusion and Vessel Tracking System at the PAG is vital for maritime domain awareness, safety, and port efficiency,” Respicio said. “This project will aid in the prevention of transportation security incidents and mitigate potential harmful acts that may disrupt the flow of essential goods into Guam.”

The port controls commercial vessel traffic and regulates maritime activity with the utilization of VHF radio communications for all vessels entering, transiting and departing Apra Harbor, the agency stated.

According to the release, the addition of this modern radar and vessel tracking system will promote enhanced monitoring of Apra Harbor and the ability to track vessels from the territorial baseline to beyond 24 nautical miles out.

Completion of this project will also grant the Harbor Master’s Office real-time vessel identification with vessels equipped with Automated Information System and increase vessel accident prevention critical to the continuity of operations and commerce, PAG said in the release.

The project will also enable the Port to conduct surveillance of both outer and inner Apra Harbor and adjacent approaches from the sea. It adds the ability to detect and identify potential improvised explosive devices or conventional threats delivered by small craft and surface swimmers in sufficient time for timely classification and identification of the threat, according to PAG.

This added capability allows for deliberate and measured deterrent and denial strategies to be implemented to protect critical port infrastructure, private sector facilities, military assets and personnel that make up the port community, the agency said in the release.