Port Authority celebrates 47 years

The Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port of Guam recently announced it will be hosting a series of events to celebrate its 47th anniversary, the Port Authority stated in a press release.

The celebration, which coincides with Port Week, kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday, with a flag-raising ceremony, parade of trucks, proclamation signing and resolution presentation.

All retirees from the past four years will be honored during the opening ceremony, the agency stated. The ceremonies will be streamed live on the Port's Facebook page.

“We have accomplished so much these past four years toward improving and securing Port facilities to better serve the community all the while stabilizing Port finances and keeping employee morale and productivity at an all-time high,” said Rory Respicio, general manager of the Port Authority of Guam. “Port Week gives us an opportunity to recognize our Port Strong employees, who are the backbone and driving force of these accomplishments, as well as our Port Users, who also are critical to our success.”

Respicio expressed his appreciation for partners in the business community and the government of Guam, who helped the Port "keep Guam moving forward."

“Our hard work continues as we focus on the critical role the Port plays for the Department of Defense’s Indo-Pacific strategy and Pacific deterrence efforts,” Respicio stated.

“Geopolitical matters make this a pivotal point" in time, the general manager said, crediting the administration for pursuing funding through recent federal spending packages.

Respicio added the organization is "deeply committed to making sure that port employees’ well-being is at the forefront of all that we do.”

A grand finale and employee recognition ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 28, to round out the week of festivities, including employee town hall meetings and a variety of sporting events.