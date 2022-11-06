Another player in the transportation of generator components from Piti to Dededo on Marine Corps Drive for the Guam Power Authority Ukudu Power Plant has weighed in on the project’s magnitude.

On Oct. 27, the Port Authority of Guam board of directors met and discussed the project and its effect on operations at the port and on Guam’s roadways.

At the meeting, PAG General Manager Rory J. Respicio noted that 12 “huge” generator components would be offloaded onto the port and hopefully onto bedrock as opposed to staying on the wharf, according to Respicio.

Offloading of the components began Thursday morning, according to Respicio.

"One generator was offloaded this morning and offloading operations will continue into this afternoon," he said last Thursday afternoon.

The enormous, heavy, yet fragile components have also been discussed by GPA and the Department of Public Works.

According to Respicio, the generator components will be offloaded from a special vessel and will require a storage place as they cannot all be transported to the Dededo site at once.

The generator components are going to be transported from Cabras Island to the Ukudu Power Plant site at a rate of 16 hours per trip. DPW, GPA, and its subcontractor Doosan, have noted the challenges faced with this project, however, Respicio has outlined a few more.

Storing the components will have a heavy price tag attached, according to the Port general manager. “We're probably looking upwards of $3.5 million to $4 million of what the Port could collect in terms of storage fees,” he said.

He added that because of the tariff, the Port can only provide five days of free storage.

“But because the board has asked us, the governor and lieutenant governor asked us that when we do things at the Port, we look at the greater good of the entire community. It's not just what's best for the Port, but what the Port can do for the community, including economy, job creation and economic driver,” he said. “Where I'm getting at is, if the Port went after the storage fees and collected the $3.5 (million) to $4 million, this has to be paid by GPA. It has to be paid by someone, somehow and it's only going to be transferable to the ratepayer and the governor is deeply sensitive to that.”

Respicio said the Port would not give an outright unlimited amount of time for free storage and, instead, Respicio said he and GPA general manager John Benavente discussed a time limit of around 12 weeks.

For the offloading and transport, Respicio said there has been a specialized chassis brought in which is mechanical and can be operated by a remote control. He also noted that a person would walk alongside the chassis and component to control it, should there be issues such as bumps in the road, during the transport of the components.

“They’re going to have to remove traffic lights, pick up power lines and reinforce bridges. This kind of operation caused me to wonder how long they're going to actually be on the terminal," Respicio added.

As of the meeting date last Thursday, Respicio reported the teams involved have “finally assembled the chassis that came in for this operation and it looks like they're ready to go.”

Deal with GPA

Port board member Conchita Taitano suggested striking a deal or an in-kind agreement between the Port and GPA. Taitano suggested an agreement “in lieu of not passing on the expenses of storage to the ratepayers” and asked if this was something Respicio was looking into.

Respicio said he has been in talks with GPA officials regarding GPA engineers to begin work to lessen the port’s generator capacity in exchange for the storage fees.

Taitano added that it was her understanding that GPA is also evaluating a proposed network for solar panels. The board member remarked that GPA was making a rather large request “to the tune of over $3 million.” Taitano suggested solar panels would save the Port costs on power bills.

Respicio said alternative and renewable energy were part of the Port’s master plan update and perhaps GPA could work on the infrastructure of solar panels for the island’s sea port.

He added, “But the $3.5 (million) to $4 million in potential storage fees, this is money that's not even part of our revenue projection and doesn't cost us money for overhead. We could be firm and say, ‘No, no, no, you have to pay up.’ But there's always that domino effect on who ends up paying that off.”