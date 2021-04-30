Port Authority of Guam police arrested a Port employee who was caught with drug paraphernalia on Friday morning.

According to a press release, a Port police officer discovered drug paraphernalia in his bag while he was entering the pedestrian gate that leads to the docks.

Ionatana Faasuamalie faces allegations of illegal possession. Faasuamalie is a Heavy Equipment Mechanic II.

Port police transported Faasuamalie to the Guam Police Department where he was booked and released, said Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio.

Respicio said that the employee also was drug tested as per the agency’s Drug Free Workplace Policly. He tested negative.

Regarding the arrest, Respicio told The Guam Daily Post: "We even hold our own employees to the highest standard."

Respicio credited Port Police for their work on this matter and for finding the drug paraphernalia during a random screening of employees, the release stated.