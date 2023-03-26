Port Authority of Guam cleans up oil spill

An oil spill that occurred at the Port Authority of Guam on the morning of March 21 was immediately contained, according to a press release from the Port.

General manager Rory J. Respicio was notified of the oil spill that occurred within the port's container yard. The main hydraulic hose from a top loader burst, spilling about 81 gallons of oil within the area. The port’s response team from the safety, transportation and stevedoring divisions conducted initial mitigation measures by deploying absorbent materials to contain the spill. No oil entered the water, according to Port officials.

Unitek was activated and the cleanup was completed at 4:15 p.m. that same day, Respicio told The Guam Daily Post on Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard as well as the National Response Center was notified.

Mechanics from the Port's maintenance division assessed the damage to the top loader and made necessary repairs.