Port awarded for excellence in citizen-centric reporting

The Port Authority of Guam has earned a Certificate of Excellence in Citizen-Centric Reporting from the National Association of Government Accountants.

"This is a first-ever for the Port to be recognized on a national level for transparency and accountability," PAG General Manager Rory Respicio said regarding the award, which was issued last month.

A release from the agency stated that, for the last decade, it had been compliant with a local law that requires government of Guam agencies to publish a citizen-centric report no later than 60 days after the independent audit report for that agency has been released by the Office of Public Accountability.

The citizen-centric report is to help the government simplify communications with its citizens who have a right to accurate information about how their government spends their taxpayer and ratepayer funds, the Port said in the release.

"I want to thank the National Association of Government Accountants for recognizing the Port’s efforts to remain transparent with the people of Guam and for acknowledging the Port for setting new standards of transparency and accountability," Respicio stated in the release. "Our Citizen-Centric Report is aligned with the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration and board’s vision and goals to keep the Port fiscally responsible and transparent to all the people of Guam. The Port’s Citizen-Centric Report highlights our achievements and shows that we instituted prudent fiscal management, strong internal controls and cost containment measures that enabled us to take the Port from a $103,000 net-income loss in fiscal year 2018 to earning nearly $7.5 million in just one year."