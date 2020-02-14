Port awarded $623K grant to upgrade security

The U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration awarded a $623,000 grant to the Port Authority of Guam for the upgrade of the agency’s closed-circuit television security surveillance system and the access control system.

Port General Manager Rory Respicio said the agency has partnered with MARAD since 2010 to develop, execute and complete major modernization initiatives to enhance the Port’s infrastructure and maritime assets, upgrade its fleet of specialized marine equipment and improve its security posture.

“Our partnership and collaboration has been a critical component of our modernization program and the aggressive projects funded by MARAD supports the necessary upgrades that will further enhance the Port’s core capabilities and resiliency,” said Respicio.

The agency said the funding will help the port address the expectations of growth with the ongoing military buildup.