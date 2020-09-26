Port board approves $47.8M budget

More than $32 million of the $47.8 million for the Port Authority of Guam fiscal year 2021 budget is for personnel costs, according to a budget approved Thursday by the Port board.

The budget takes a conservative approach, based on zero-based budgeting principles, according to a Port news release. It falls just under the fiscal 2020 budget of $48 million.

Port General Manager Rory Respicio noted his agency also has vacancies that would have cost the Port $3.7 million.

“The Port is operating with less manpower and we are seeing increases in productivity levels,” he stated. “Like going from 36 hours to 17 hours to discharge a vessel.”

The Port’s revenue projection for fiscal 2021 is based on the revenue collected from March through July. Port officials said this provides the most conservative of three scenarios with a revenue projection of $48.1 million, which is roughly $1 million less than the previous year’s revenue estimate.

In the budget narrative, officials note revenue projections are based on "the current financial collections in an economic environment where Guam’s tourism industry is temporarily halted, and without any assumptions made to the impending military buildup construction."

"As you know, these are two of the three factors historically used to make budgetary assumptions for revenue projections. The third determinant factor is federal grants and aid deposited into our island’s economy, currently totaling $1.5 billion," the narrative states.

Officials listed the challenges the Port anticipates in the coming fiscal year:

• The Port borrowed $76 million on the bond market and is bound to adhere to the bond provisions for 30 years.

• The recent rating review by Moody’s placed the Port on credit watch. Although the financial reports that the Port provided were positive, the primary reason for categorizing the agency in a negative outlook was due to Moody’s concern the impact on government of Guam revenues with a prolonged decline in tourism activity.

• Fiscal 2021 total debt service (net capital interest) has increased by 83%, from $3.1 million to $5.8 million. This amount will be the debt service for the next eight years.

• Timely completion of bond projects and within overall budget.

• Investment and maintenance on capital equipment.

• Impact of the pandemic on the Port’s revenues and operating expenses.

Respicio noted that in spite of these challenges, the budget “builds our financial posture to meet our operational needs and exceeds the minimum requirements of the bond raters.”