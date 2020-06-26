The board of directors at the Port Authority of Guam has authorized a deputy general manager to proceed with settlement agreements involving the remaining former employees who are part of the controversial, and eight-year-long "Port 7" case. The settlements are also to be submitted to the public auditor.

The issue stems from a December 2012 adverse action filed against Bernadette Sterne Meno, former Port marketing manager. One of the alleged violations accuses her of “actual or attempted theft of government or Port Authority property or property of others” related to her workers' compensation claim after a fall. It led to her termination, and the termination of six other Port managers and employees, in late 2012.

The employees took their cases to the Civil Service Commission, leading to a long-standing legal battle that has transitioned from the commission to the courts, and then back. Some of the employees have been reinstated.

The latest settlements are for Meno, Josette Javelosa, Frances A. Cepeda and Vivian Leon. Luis Baza, the Port deputy general manager authorized to proceed with the agreements, once served as the CSC chairman.

Savings with settlement

According to a memorandum on the resolution, the cost to the agency would be about $1.79 million.

The settlement cost is nearly double the $1.1 million revenue increase the Port posted for all of fiscal year 2019.

The Port estimated it would have risked paying about $2.8 million should the board choose to continue the litigation with the remaining fired Port workers and lose. The estimate was based on gross pay owed to the employees as of June 30. The resolution lays out terms for the settlements for each employee.

The Port has also recorded a $3.1 million contingency expense to account for past CSC cases, according to the audit of its fiscal year 2019 finances.

Sen. Mary Torres, who was dismissed from her role as Port general manager over alleged political reasons, following her refusal to terminate the employees involved in the case, expressed relief.

'Bogus firing'

"I can say that I'm very relieved because I never lost faith," Torres said. "What I knew seven years ago when I appeared before this board is the same as I know now. That it was a bogus firing of the employees. The seven years have been nothing short of cruel; what the Port has done to them. But mostly we squandered valuable Port resources paying legal fees to an attorney who knew at the get-go, as of the Dec. 5, (2012), meeting, that he had missed the timeline to file with the 60-day rule."

By Dec. 5, 2012, the 60th day for filing of the final notice would have been Dec. 15, 2012, according to the memorandum.

The Port had paid at least $7 million to a former legal counsel to pursue appeals in the cases, according to the memorandum. It doesn't name the counsel, but attorney Michael Phillips oversaw most of the legal history behind the cases.

While fighting the Port 7 cases, Phillips had also provided years of work for the Port on a disputed lease on Hotel Wharf, which saved the Port more than $17 million in potential liability.

Determinations in several of the cases, including Meno's, found that the Port had violated the former 60-day rule for final notice of adverse action. This rule required that final notices be submitted to an employee within 60 days of when management knew or should have known about the facts behind the disciplinary action. While that rule applies to these cases, the law was amended in December 2018 to lengthen the notice period to 90 days.

Recommendation to void

In Meno's case specifically, Eric Miller, the administrative law judge at the CSC, determined that Torres and other Port management should have known that there was no approved workers' compensation claim when they issued approvals for leave and travel for Meno. Meno's adverse action was issued on Dec. 18, 2012. At the earliest, the notice came three days after the 60-day mark when management should have known that there was an issue, Miller said.

Torres said she was working off information provided by staff, as she arrived at the Port months after Meno's injury reportedly took place, but that the matter is documented and show that an accident occurred.

Miller had recommended that the CSC grant Meno's request to void her motion and reinstate her at the Port.

Phillips: Other allegations within 60 days

Phillips responded to the recommendation. He pointed to a Supreme Court of Guam ruling in another Port termination case, which determined that the CSC had erred by failing to consider misconduct that fell within 60 days, even though the commission was correct to bar other matters in the adverse action that exceeded that limit.

"That Supreme Court decision makes clear ... (CSC) needs to go forward with any allegations that were made that could be within the 60 days," Phillips said.

The Port's additional allegations against Meno in a prior administration also included disobedience, falsification or other misleading action regarding official record, and covering up, attempting to conceal or destroying defective work.

Phillips said Miller's decision does not address the alleged faking of an injury or cover-up. The Port board brought concerns regarding Meno to legal counsel on Oct. 19, 2012, but more serious actions related to the alleged cover-up began at the end of October or early November of 2012, within 60 days of the final adverse action, Phillips said.

The Port also alleged that Meno was part of the cover-up and continued to fake her injury, he added.

"It's not like a one-day thing. ... The allegation is not pegged on Oct. 19. It's pegged through that whole time period all the way until they were served. Some of those allegations would involve probably less than 20, 30 days before the adverse action was issued. ... We got those allegations correct. We alleged that Bernadette Meno was faking that injury and exaggerating it, and we also alleged that she was part of that cover-up. That's all within the 60 days," Phillips said.

Notwithstanding the 60-day rule, Torres said she believes the employees would have prevailed on the merits of their case anyway.

"That, to me, is really vindication that these good people were falsely accused and they were wrongfully terminated. And I hope that they can find some closure and justice to what the former board and management did to them ... This is not Guam. This is not how were are," Torres said.