The Port Authority of Guam board of directors unanimously voted to give General Manager Rory J. Respicio and Deputy General Managers Luis Baza and Dominic Muna, an "exceptional performance evaluation," the Port stated in a press release.

At Respicio’s request, these performance evaluations did not include any pay increment, the Port stated.

The general manager also made the call to discuss the evaluation in an open meeting, the Port stated.

Sen. Telena Cruz Nelson, who chairs the legislative committee with oversight over the Port Authority, has voiced some concerns about the ratings and the transparency regarding these performance evaluations, the Port stated.

Respicio stated the agency was transparent during the process of the performance evaluations.

“Unlike in the past, my performance evaluation was conducted in a full and open discussion by the board at my request and not done in executive session,” Respicio said in the Port press release.

Respicio added that the hearing was broadcast live on the Port’s Facebook page and website.