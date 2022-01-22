Port board ratifies back wages and policy

The Port Authority of Guam board of directors has voted to adopt a resolution relative to ratifying back wages for reinstated employees, as recommended by the Office of Public Accountability, as well as establishing a policy for addressing back wages in the future

The OPA had released two audits on back wages for certain reinstated employees at the PAG.

Reinstated employees include the "Port 7" - employees who were involved in a yearslong workers' compensation controversy. The Port states that the Supreme Court of Guam and Civil Service Commission determined they were wrongfully terminated.

In one audit, published in February 2021, the OPA determined that one employee was overpaid $114,000.

The second audit, published in late December 2021, determined that reinstatements for two employees were "generally" compliant with administrative and judicial orders. The OPA stated that it did find deficiencies in documentation, discrepancies in calculations and other issues.

In a Jan. 11 letter to Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz, PAG General Manager Rory Respicio stated that the Port understood how it might appear to the OPA that the agency did not exercise due diligence to ensure mitigation was applied and verified.

The claim that the Port's personnel rules were violated stems from the fact that performance evaluations, which were neither approved nor disapproved by the former Port general manager, were used to reconstruct back pay, Respicio wrote. Unsigned evaluations were used to determine annual increments.

Respicio added that the Port and the OPA fundamentally disagree on how those unsigned evaluations should have been applied, and that the audits concluded overpayments were made.

But when an analysis was conducted on the methodology the Port utilized for reconstructing salaries, it was determined that the agency had actually underpaid two reinstated employees, which would mean there was no overpayment made as far as any of the audits conducted, Respicio wrote.

The Port developed a board policy - No. 2022-01 - to address the concern over the back wages.

Among other things, the policy states that back wages shall be based on the average ratings of an employee's last three years' employment, and if for whatever reason the employee's performance evaluation or increment certification was unsigned or delayed, and the general manager did not reject the evaluation or certification at the time they were submitted to human resources, then the current general manager must accept such submission of the evaluation for the purpose of reconstructing back wages.

Cruz wrote back to Respicio on Jan. 14, stating that the use of the average ratings of the last three years was not an audit recommendation but the Port management's proposal.

"If the board ratifies this management proposal, OPA will acknowledge and respect the board action," Cruz said.

The board had ratified the Port's salary reconstruction methodology through the resolution, in addition to ratifying and accepting the back wage process, and submissions for back wages and other payments to the reinstated employees.

The resolution also directs the general manager to seek the board's ratification, via board resolution, specifying the composition of total back wages and interest paid to all future reinstated employees.